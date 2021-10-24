Sun, October 24, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday (October 24) that the high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand cause less rain in the areas. The easterly and the northeasterly winds prevail over the South and the Gulf of Thailand. 

Thundershowers are likely for the country and isolated heavy rain is forecast in the South regions. 

 

People in the risk areas should beware of thundershowers in this as well as heavy rain.

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32 °C.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-31 °C.

Central: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C.

East: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Nation Thailnad
