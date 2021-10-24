Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

Thundershowers are likely for the country and isolated heavy rain is forecast in the South regions.
People in the risk areas should beware of thundershowers in this as well as heavy rain.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-31 °C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C.
East: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C.
Published : October 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 23, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021