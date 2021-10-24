Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

East: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and about 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-33 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department