Thailand logs 9,351 new Covid-19 cases, 56 deaths on Sunday

Separately, another 172,514 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 170,121 their second shot and 13,449 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 70,279,624.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 244.10 million on Sunday, 221.17 million of whom have recovered, 17.98 million are active cases (76,052 in severe condition) and 4.95 million have died (up by 5,915).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.29 million, followed by India with 34.17 million, Brazil with 21.72 million, the UK with 8.73 million and Russia with 8.20 million.