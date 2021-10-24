THB130 million stolen by hackers returned in full

Scammers hacked into 10,700 debit cards and stole a total of 130 million baht between October 1 and 17. The entire sum has been returned.
As for credit cards that were hacked, they have been frozen, though the cardholder is not required to pay for either the false transaction or the interest incurred.
To avoid a repeat, BOT and TBA are planning to add additional verification measures such as one-time password (OTP) for online transactions, especially if the goods and services are being bought from an overseas merchant.
Last week, nearly 40,000 people were scammed with their bank accounts and credit cards showing inexplicable transactions.
Published : October 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021