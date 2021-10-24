Special permission needed to sell drinks containing kratom

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said recently that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires manufacturers of kratom extract and brews to seek permission under the 2019 Herbal Products Act.
The possession and sale of fresh kratom leaves is allowed.
Published : October 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
