Sun, October 24, 2021

in-focus

Special permission needed to sell drinks containing kratom

Though kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) has been removed from the narcotics list, makers of kratom-spiked “herbal drinks” still need to obtain a permit.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said recently that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires manufacturers of kratom extract and brews to seek permission under the 2019 Herbal Products Act.

The possession and sale of fresh kratom leaves is allowed.

Published : October 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
