Higher PM2.5 levels may return from late October, could exceed health standard in Jan, Feb

The department said that until the end of October, the overall situation is expected to be “good” due to a general air buoyancy ceiling and increasing wind speed. Also, there will be a northeasterly wind that will help better airflow.
However, until October 26, there is still a chance of calm weather and dust accumulation during the night to early morning, leading to higher PM2.5 dust levels, the department said.
Director-general Atthaphon Charoenchansa expects that a high-pressure system from China will spread to cover the north and the Northeast from late October until early December.
From then until January 2022, the system will spread southwards, gaining in strength. When the high pressure weakens or begins to recede, it will result in weak wind and calm weather, he said.
“There is a chance that dust will accumulate in the area, especially during January and February,” Atthaphon added, warning that the dust level may exceed health standards.
Published : October 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
