Tue, October 26, 2021

Police investigating latest suicide in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi area

A woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, allegedly jumped to her death from a seven-storey apartment building on Monday night in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi area.

Lat Phrao police were informed of the case at about 10.45pm and learned that the woman, identified only as Panthita, had allegedly jumped from her flat on the sixth floor. The woman, believed to be under 30 in age, was the daughter of the apartment building’s owner and had left behind a will for her share of the property.

Two initial ATK tests on the body produced Covid-positive results. The case is being investigated.

