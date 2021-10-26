260 Myanmar nationals caught sneaking across the border in Kanchanaburi

Of them, 14 were nabbed at the Ban Phu Noi village at 8am, 34 in the Ban Thung Chang village at 9.30am and another 212 at 12.10pm in the same area.
The migrants said they hailed from Myanmar’s Dawei, Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago, Rakhine and Naypyidaw areas and claimed to have paid between 18,000 and 23,000 baht each to agents.
They were allegedly heading to jobs in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya and Samut Prakan.
The task force screened each migrant’s body temperature before sending them to Sai Yok Police Station for legal procedure.
Published : October 26, 2021
