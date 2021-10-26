Tue, October 26, 2021

in-focus

260 Myanmar nationals caught sneaking across the border in Kanchanaburi

The Surasri task force rounded up 260 Myanmar nationals who had sneaked into Thailand via Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district on Monday.

Of them, 14 were nabbed at the Ban Phu Noi village at 8am, 34 in the Ban Thung Chang village at 9.30am and another 212 at 12.10pm in the same area.

The migrants said they hailed from Myanmar’s Dawei, Mawlamyine, Yangon, Bago, Rakhine and Naypyidaw areas and claimed to have paid between 18,000 and 23,000 baht each to agents.

They were allegedly heading to jobs in Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Chonburi, Ratchaburi, Ayutthaya and Samut Prakan.

260 Myanmar nationals caught sneaking across the border in Kanchanaburi

The task force screened each migrant’s body temperature before sending them to Sai Yok Police Station for legal procedure.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Soured by loss in earnings, longan farmers demand compensation

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Court sets 3 dates in Dec to hear case on MRT Orange Line extension

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Grand Palace, Emerald Buddha Temple open to visitors on Nov 1

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Police investigating latest suicide in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi area

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Latest News

Strengthening Business Partnership Between Malaysia and Thailand Through Virtual Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) To Thailand

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Thailand’s spectacular hidden gem – Phitsanulok’s limestone mountains

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Soured by loss in earnings, longan farmers demand compensation

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Court sets 3 dates in Dec to hear case on MRT Orange Line extension

Published : Oct 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.