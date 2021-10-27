Less rain forecast in upper Thailand with thundershowers in the South

The department also mentioned that the active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will make landfall over the lower Vietnam today. It will then cover Cambodia leading to increasing rain in upper Thailand from October 27 to 29.

Meanwhile, the tropical storm MALOU over the Pacific Ocean has no effect on Thailand’s weather.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Partly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department