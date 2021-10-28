Thu, October 28, 2021

in-focus

Easy guideline to activate your Facebook Protect security feature

Facebook sent a notification to its users on Thursday that everyone has 15 days to activate its all-important “Facebook Protect” feature and warned that failure to do so means users will be locked out of their accounts until the security feature is activated.

The “advanced security program” provides stronger account protection, according to the social media giant.

Here are nine steps of an easy guideline to activate the feature before the November 12 deadline:

1. Click on the menu bar (the three-line icon) and select “Settings”;
 
2. Select “Password and Security”;
 
3. Select "Facebook Protect";
 
4. Press “Next” then “Next” again;
 
 5. Click on the “Fix Now” button on a page with a message read "We’ve checked your account for vulnerabilities";
 
6. Press the “Turn On” button to turn on two-factor authentication;
 
7. Select a security method by clicking on the “Text message (SMS)” section;
 
8. Select the phone number and wait for the 6-digit code to be sent to the mobile phone. Then enter the code and press “Continue”;
 
9. It will appear that the two-factor authentication is on, press “Done”.
 
Reference: axios

Related news:

Related News

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Lalisa not to grace Phuket’s New Year countdown after all

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Singers, musicians can register for Bangkok’s Street Music fest next month

Published : Oct 28, 2021

There are enough Pfizer doses for all children: DDC

Published : Oct 28, 2021

120 Myanmar workers sent back over illegal entry

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Latest News

Editor’s Choice: Jeh-O - The Variety Of Spicy Thai Dish EP.6

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Startup : Business model that changes the world

Published : Oct 28, 2021

SET drops 0.20 per cent amid falling oil price, QE tapering worries

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Thailand beat Laos 3-0 on Thursday

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.