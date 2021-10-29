Fri, October 29, 2021

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday (October 29) that the high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the upper country. Thundershowers are likely over upper Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the lower North and the upper Central.

Meanwhile, the easterly and the northeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf and the South, causing isolated heavy rain in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-26 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

