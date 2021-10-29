Thailand recorded 8,968 Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 64, while 8,747 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,893,941 – 1,775,570 of whom have recovered, 99,301 are still in hospitals and 19,070 have died.

Separately, another 420,551 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 412,497 their second shot and 46,508 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 73,692,039.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 246.31 million on Friday, 223.18 million of whom have recovered, 18.13 million are active cases (75,099 in severe condition) and 5 million have died (up by 7,855).