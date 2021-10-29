Fri, October 29, 2021

Thailand recorded 8,968 Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths on Friday.

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (October 29) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,968 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 190 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 64, while 8,747 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,893,941 – 1,775,570 of whom have recovered, 99,301 are still in hospitals and 19,070 have died.

Separately, another 420,551 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 412,497 their second shot and 46,508 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 73,692,039.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 246.31 million on Friday, 223.18 million of whom have recovered, 18.13 million are active cases (75,099 in severe condition) and 5 million have died (up by 7,855).

 

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 46.69 million, followed by India with 34.25 million, Brazil with 21.78 million, the UK with 8.94 million and Russia with 8.39 million.

