Fri, October 29, 2021

Haul of meth pills seized after Chiang Rai police chase

A narcotics suppression unit swooped down on two men in Chiang Rai’s Muang district on Thursday night with one million speed pills.

After receiving a tip-off, the drug suppression team comprising police officers and soldiers, flagged down a suspicious pick-up truck at about 9pm on Thursday.

However, instead of stopping, the truck sped off in the direction of the city’s red-light district. The truck driver was so desperate to get away that he even ignored the gunshots fired as a warning.

Eventually, police managed to block the truck and arrested driver Siwakorn Sirirungwilai, 30, and passenger Chawalit Pakao, 18. They face charges of possessing more than a million pills of methamphetamine with an intention to sell.

Police have launched an investigation to find out who else is involved.

