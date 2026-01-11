Ten Asian countries with leading public transport systems

Well-run public transport supports the economy, cuts pollution and makes everyday life easier.
Across Asia, several places stand out for building networks that are affordable, reliable and well-connected, ranging from high-speed rail to city metros and integrated bus services.
Japan is often seen as the gold standard.
The Shinkansen and the wider rail system are known for speed, safety and consistently on-time services.
Major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka also offer smooth, interconnected urban travel.
South Korea’s networks, especially Seoul’s, are extensive and tech-forward.
Real-time service information, multi-language support and easy transfers between bus and rail, plus smart-card payments, make commuting straightforward.
Singapore runs a highly dependable, well-maintained system.
The MRT reaches most areas and is backed by a wide bus network.
Strong regulation, careful planning and frequent upgrades help keep crowding and delays low.
China has the world’s largest high-speed rail network linking major cities.
Rapidly expanding metro systems in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, along with digital ticketing, wide coverage and reasonable costs, keep public transport popular.
Hong Kong’s MTR is widely praised for punctuality, cleanliness and easy connections.
It links smoothly with other options, including buses, ferries and trams, making car-free travel practical.
Taiwan offers commuter-friendly services.
Taiwan High Speed Rail connects key cities on the western side, while Taipei and Kaohsiung have dependable metro systems.
Clear signs and affordable fares help both residents and visitors.
The UAE has advanced quickly, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Dubai’s automated metro is among the world’s longest driverless networks, supported by clean stations, smart ticketing and strong time discipline.
Malaysia’s public transport has strengthened in recent years.
Kuala Lumpur’s expanding MRT, LRT and monorail network provides increasingly dependable, low-cost travel, even as the system continues to develop.
Thailand’s urban public transport is led by Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain and MRT.
These services have helped reduce road pressure in the capital, are generally efficient and well kept, and continue to extend their routes.
Indonesia has made clear progress, especially in Jakarta.
MRT Jakarta and the TransJakarta bus rapid transit system have improved city travel.
Despite ongoing challenges, continued investment is expanding reach and boosting reliability.
