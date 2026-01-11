Ten Asian countries with leading public transport systems

1) Japan

Japan is often seen as the gold standard.

The Shinkansen and the wider rail system are known for speed, safety and consistently on-time services.

Major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka also offer smooth, interconnected urban travel.

2) South Korea

South Korea’s networks, especially Seoul’s, are extensive and tech-forward.

Real-time service information, multi-language support and easy transfers between bus and rail, plus smart-card payments, make commuting straightforward.

3) Singapore

Singapore runs a highly dependable, well-maintained system.

The MRT reaches most areas and is backed by a wide bus network.

Strong regulation, careful planning and frequent upgrades help keep crowding and delays low.

4) China

China has the world’s largest high-speed rail network linking major cities.

Rapidly expanding metro systems in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, along with digital ticketing, wide coverage and reasonable costs, keep public transport popular.

5) Hong Kong (China)

Hong Kong’s MTR is widely praised for punctuality, cleanliness and easy connections.

It links smoothly with other options, including buses, ferries and trams, making car-free travel practical.