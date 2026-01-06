Transport Ministry reports 31% drop in New Year road deaths, says public transport coped with no stranded passengers

The Transport Ministry has reported that travel over the New Year 2026 holiday period was smooth overall, with road accidents and fatalities falling sharply and public transport able to handle passenger demand without leaving travellers stranded.

The ministry’s Transport Safety Operations Centre summarised operations during the “seven dangerous days” from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026, saying stricter enforcement helped cut road crashes even as vehicle movements in and out of Bangkok increased.



1) Road accident statistics: deaths down 31%

Across the ministry’s transport network from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026, there were:

1,441 accidents

166 deaths

1,611 injuries

The leading cause was speeding, recorded in 900 cases (62%). The vehicle type most involved was motorcycles, with 859 motorcycles (35%).

The most common crash location was straight road sections with no gradient.

The provinces with the highest number of deaths were Bangkok, Roi Et and Nakhon Ratchasima (7 each). The province with the highest number of accidents was Bangkok (72).

Compared with the previous year, the ministry said: