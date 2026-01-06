New Year road toll falls but 272 die in seven-day campaign, Bangkok records highest deaths

DDPM Director-General Theerapat Kachamat said that although the number of accidents, injuries and deaths during New Year 2026 declined, provinces will be asked to continue driving prevention and reduction measures through road safety mechanisms at every level, alongside public-awareness campaigns to promote safer road behaviour.

He said these efforts should include vehicle safety checks, proper driving practices and insurance coverage, aimed at changing driver attitudes and building a sustained culture of road safety in Thai society.

Theerapat added that relevant agencies and provinces must also draw lessons from New Year 2026 operations by analysing data in all dimensions to set appropriate local measures to address real risk factors.

He said districts and local administrative organisations that recorded no accidents, injuries or deaths should be used as operational models, and called for stronger integration with all sectors, including communities, volunteers and civic groups, to sustain proactive road safety efforts throughout the year.