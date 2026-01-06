New Year road toll falls but 272 die in seven-day campaign, Bangkok records highest deaths

DDPM reports 1,511 crashes, 1,464 injured and 272 deaths during the New Year “seven dangerous days” campaign, with Bangkok worst hit and five provinces recording no deaths.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), through the Road Safety Operations Centre, has released its final tally of road accidents during the New Year 2026 “seven dangerous days” campaign from December 30, 2025 to January 5, 2026, reporting that overall figures fell but fatalities still reached 272 nationwide.

Daily figures: January 5, 2026

  • Accidents: 142
  • Injured: 155
  • Deaths: 19

Leading causes and patterns (January 5):

  • Top cause: speeding (39.44%)
  • Vehicle type most involved: motorcycles (68.53%)
  • Peak crash time: 3.01pm-6pm (20.42%)
  • Highest share of injured and deaths: ages 60-69 (15.52%)

Highest by province (January 5):

  • Most accidents: Phatthalung and Yala (7 each)
  • Most injured: Phatthalung (9)
  • Most deaths: Nakhon Sawan (4)

Cumulative figures: seven days (December 30, 2025 - January 5, 2026)

  • Total accidents: 1,511
  • Total injured: 1,464
  • Total deaths: 272

Highest cumulative totals:

  • Most accidents: Phuket (55)
  • Most injured: Phuket (58)
  • Most deaths: Bangkok (22)

Provinces with zero deaths: Samut Songkhram, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Uthai Thani, Phrae and Satun

DDPM Director-General Theerapat Kachamat said that although the number of accidents, injuries and deaths during New Year 2026 declined, provinces will be asked to continue driving prevention and reduction measures through road safety mechanisms at every level, alongside public-awareness campaigns to promote safer road behaviour.

He said these efforts should include vehicle safety checks, proper driving practices and insurance coverage, aimed at changing driver attitudes and building a sustained culture of road safety in Thai society.

Theerapat added that relevant agencies and provinces must also draw lessons from New Year 2026 operations by analysing data in all dimensions to set appropriate local measures to address real risk factors.

He said districts and local administrative organisations that recorded no accidents, injuries or deaths should be used as operational models, and called for stronger integration with all sectors, including communities, volunteers and civic groups, to sustain proactive road safety efforts throughout the year.

