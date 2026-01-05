New Year road toll hits 241 in six days, with 1,313 injured; seven provinces record zero deaths

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said on Monday that Thailand recorded 175 road accidents, 174 injuries and 27 deaths on January 5, 2026, the sixth day of the New Year road safety campaign, “Drive safely, reduce speed, reduce accidents.”

The leading causes were speeding (32.57%) and cutting in at close range (30.86%). Motorcycles were the most common vehicle involved, accounting for 68.58% of crashes. Most accidents occurred on straight roads (84.57%), with the highest share on Highways Department roads (49.14%), followed by village roads (22.29%).

The peak time for accidents was 9.01am-12.00pm (17.71%). The age group with the highest number of injuries and deaths was 20-29 (18.91%). The province with the most accidents was Narathiwat (12), which also recorded the most injuries (12). Phetchabun had the highest number of deaths (three).

Cumulative figures for the six-day period (December 30, 2025 to January 4, 2026) showed:

1,364 accidents

1,313 injuries

241 deaths

Phuket recorded the highest cumulative number of accidents (50) and injuries (53), while Bangkok recorded the highest cumulative death toll (20). The DDPM said seven provinces recorded zero deaths over the period.