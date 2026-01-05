New Year road toll hits 241 in six days, with 1,313 injured; seven provinces record zero deaths

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said on Monday that Thailand recorded 175 road accidents, 174 injuries and 27 deaths on January 5, 2026, the sixth day of the New Year road safety campaign, “Drive safely, reduce speed, reduce accidents.”
The leading causes were speeding (32.57%) and cutting in at close range (30.86%). Motorcycles were the most common vehicle involved, accounting for 68.58% of crashes. Most accidents occurred on straight roads (84.57%), with the highest share on Highways Department roads (49.14%), followed by village roads (22.29%).
The peak time for accidents was 9.01am-12.00pm (17.71%). The age group with the highest number of injuries and deaths was 20-29 (18.91%). The province with the most accidents was Narathiwat (12), which also recorded the most injuries (12). Phetchabun had the highest number of deaths (three).
Cumulative figures for the six-day period (December 30, 2025 to January 4, 2026) showed:
Phuket recorded the highest cumulative number of accidents (50) and injuries (53), while Bangkok recorded the highest cumulative death toll (20). The DDPM said seven provinces recorded zero deaths over the period.
Saharat said most people have already returned to Bangkok and major provincial centres, though some may still be travelling back today after extended holidays. He urged provinces and agencies to maintain intensive accident prevention measures, including close monitoring, strict enforcement of traffic laws and support for travellers.
Authorities have been instructed to continue setting up service points, checkpoints, inspection points and rest areas to deter risky behaviour—especially speeding and drowsy driving, which can occur when drivers are fatigued or have been driving for long periods. Agencies were also told to manage traffic on main routes, secondary roads, shortcuts and bypasses, including feeder routes into Bangkok, to keep traffic flowing as this is a normal working day.
He added that relevant agencies have been asked to inspect the readiness of bus drivers, public transport services and freight vehicles, as well as vehicle conditions and safety systems before departure. Officials are also assisting travellers still waiting at bus terminals, airports, piers and railway stations to ensure safe return journeys.
Based on the 24-hour weather outlook, Saharat said residents in Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Bangkok should be alert to the effects of high tides, which could cause flooding in at-risk areas. Drivers using routes vulnerable to tidal flooding were advised to avoid flooded roads and take extra care.
People who are involved in or witness accidents can report incidents via the 1784 hotline, available 24 hours a day, or Line @1784DDPM to coordinate urgent assistance.