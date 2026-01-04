Nonthaburi tops drink-driving cases with 290 in New Year crackdown

Pol Capt Piya Raksakul, Director-General of the Department of Probation, reported the number of cases entering the probation process during the New Year holiday period on January 3, 2026, the fifth day of the intensified enforcement measures.
He said 164 cases were recorded that day, with courts closed, and all were drink-driving cases, accounting for 100% of cases entering the system.
For the five-day cumulative total from December 30, 2025, to January 3, 2026, there were 3,123 cases nationwide, comprising:
Compared with the same period last year, when there were 223 drink-driving cases, the figure this year fell to 164, a decrease of 59 cases.
The three provinces with the highest number of drink-driving cases were Nonthaburi (290), Bangkok (241) and Samut Prakan (178).