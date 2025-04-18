Bangkok Sees Fewer Road Accidents Over Songkran as Safety Drive Continues

Bangkok witnessed a decrease in road accidents during the Songkran festival this year, prompting the Deputy Governor, Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, to push forward with the "don't speed – wear a helmet" road safety campaign.

She also announced a review of accident-prone areas across the city to improve road safety throughout the year.

Speaking at a meeting of the Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Centre, convened to assess safety measures during the Songkran period (11-17 April 2025), Deputy Governor Tavida highlighted that tourist numbers celebrating in Bangkok were down compared to last year, with just over three million recorded via CCTV and checkpoints, against over five million in 2024.

