Highways Department to start collecting tolls on M81 motorway from Jan 16

The Department of Highways will begin collecting tolls on the Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi Motorway (M81) from January 16, after motorists were allowed to use the route free of charge via all eight entry and exit points from October 31.

Piyapong Jiwattanakulphaisarn, director-general of the Department of Highways, said motorists will be required to pay tolls from 00:01 on Friday, January 16, 2026.

He said the department had opened the motorway for a round-the-clock trial run from October 31, with all eight toll plazas and exits available.

Systems ready after installation and testing

Piyapong said the installation and testing of key systems have been completed under BGSR81 Co., Ltd., the private operator of Motorway 81.