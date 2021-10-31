Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South 

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-34 °C.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high.

South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34°C.