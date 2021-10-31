Sun, October 31, 2021

Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South 

Thundershowers are likely over the country with heavy rains in some of the South, Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday (October 31). 

The high-pressure system covers the Northeastern part and the South China Sea while the easterly and the northeasterly winds prevail across Thailand and the Gulf. 

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-34 °C.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.

East: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high.

South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

