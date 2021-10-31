Thundershowers forecast across Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South 

The high-pressure system covers the Northeastern part and the South China Sea while the easterly and the northeasterly winds prevail across Thailand and the Gulf.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-34 °C.
Northeast: Isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C.
East: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-33 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34 °C; waves below 1 metre high and above 1 metre during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Scattered thundershowers; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34°C.
Published : October 31, 2021
By : The Washington Post
