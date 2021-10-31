Sun, October 31, 2021

DSI finally captures alleged sex-trafficker two months after victim’s SOS from Dubai

A sex-trafficking suspect sought since September was finally tracked down and arrested on Friday in Samut Sakhon province. The case came to light when a Thai woman sent out a plea for help from Dubai on September 19.

The suspect is believed to have tricked many Thai women into the sex trade in the United Arab Emirates with promises of high-paying jobs in massage parlours.

The victims found themselves burdened with huge debt and living in slave conditions, but could not escape because their passports were seized.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said the case will be further investigated and legal action taken against any foreigners found to be linked with the case.

The DSI also warned people not to trust agencies claiming to offer massage jobs with good income abroad, especially in countries like South Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Cases or tip-offs related to human trafficking can be reported confidentially via the DSI 1202 hotline or by writing or visiting its office in Bangkok’s Lak Si district.

Earlier report: Labour ministry answers SOS from sex-trafficked Thai woman in Dubai

