DSI finally captures alleged sex-trafficker two months after victim’s SOS from Dubai

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said the case will be further investigated and legal action taken against any foreigners found to be linked with the case.

The DSI also warned people not to trust agencies claiming to offer massage jobs with good income abroad, especially in countries like South Korea, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Cases or tip-offs related to human trafficking can be reported confidentially via the DSI 1202 hotline or by writing or visiting its office in Bangkok’s Lak Si district.

Earlier report: Labour ministry answers SOS from sex-trafficked Thai woman in Dubai

Related news: