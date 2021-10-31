DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

During September and October, some parts of Thailand have seen very heavy rainfall, while some have remained dry. This has caused water resources to run low and reduce provisions for the dry season.

Hence, the department said floodwaters will be pumped from inundated provinces to be stored for use in Phetchaburi, Samut Prakan, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun, Sakon Nakhon, Kamphaeng Phet, Si Sa Ket and Udon Thani.