Thailand recorded 7,574 Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 78, while 8,279 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,927,763 – 1,809,981 of whom have recovered, 98,444 are still in hospitals and 19,338 have died.

Separately, another 160,018 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 333,368 their second shot and 22,453 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 76,226,116.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 247.87 million on Tuesday, 224.56 million of whom have recovered, 18.29 million are active cases (73,385 in severe condition) and 5.02 million have died (up by 4,978).