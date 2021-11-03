Thailand recorded 7,679 Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths on Wednesday.

Death toll increased by 56, while 8,482 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,935,442 – 1,818,463 of whom have recovered, 97,585 are still in hospitals and 19,394 have died.

Separately, another 267,117 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 485,778 their second shot and 35,081 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 77,014,092.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 248.28 million on Wednesday, 224.99 million of whom have recovered, 18.26 million are active cases (73,468 in severe condition) and 5.03 million have died (up by 6,798).