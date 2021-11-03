Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Fishing boat crew come to rescue of whale shark trapped in net

All the 25 crew of the “Darawan” fishing vessel were in for a surprise on finding a whale shark trapped in their fishing net on the Andaman Sea in Satun on Monday night.

The crew immediately swung into action after their captain ordered them to set the struggling shark free in a heart-touching move.

The shark was among myriad other fish trapped in the net.

Setting it free was no easy task due to its huge frame and the rescue took a while until it was successfully released, much to the relief of the captain and crew.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.