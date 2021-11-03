Fishing boat crew come to rescue of whale shark trapped in net

The crew immediately swung into action after their captain ordered them to set the struggling shark free in a heart-touching move.
The shark was among myriad other fish trapped in the net.
Setting it free was no easy task due to its huge frame and the rescue took a while until it was successfully released, much to the relief of the captain and crew.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
