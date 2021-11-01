Underwater beauty captured off the coast of Tarutao Island

This clip captures the beauty of the Andaman Sea off the coast of Satun’s Tarutao Island. A group of whale sharks were spotted swimming in the area on October 25, a sign that the seas are abundant again. This clip was also shared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to mark Thailand’s reopening on Monday.
