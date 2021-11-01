Sat, November 20, 2021

Underwater beauty captured off the coast of Tarutao Island

This clip was also shared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to mark Thailand’s reopening on Monday.

This clip captures the beauty of the Andaman Sea off the coast of Satun’s Tarutao Island. A group of whale sharks were spotted swimming in the area on October 25, a sign that the seas are abundant again. This clip was also shared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to mark Thailand’s reopening on Monday.

Published : November 01, 2021

