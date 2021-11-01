Dotted whale shark greets divers at Koh Tao as Surat Thani opens to tourists

He said in October, when the winds change direction, many large-sized creatures show up at the Chumphon Pinnacle, such as whales, whale sharks and even dolphins.

Also, he said, the waters around Koh Tao have become more abundant thanks to the lack of tourists and locals building fish houses around the island.

“I urge divers and tourists to not use a flash or shine a torch at the whale shark when taking pictures. People should also stay 3-4 metres away from the whale sharks to ensure these beautiful creatures can live happily alongside us,” Viren said.

Related news: