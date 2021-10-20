Wed, October 20, 2021

thai-destination

Tourists make a beeline for Similan

Tourists flocked to picturesque Koh Similan in Phang-nga after it reopened for tourism on October 15.

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation revealed that tourism in the Andaman sea especially Similan Islands and Surin Islands are opening from October 15, 2021, to May 15, 2022.

Tourists are coming back to the Thap Lamu in Phang-nga to travel to the islands. Tourists must be screened by measuring temperature. They must also register on Thaichana application.

Island #8 or Koh Similan is the biggest island of the Similan Islands. The “sail rock” is a symbol of Koh Similan on the north side which is also a sightseeing point. The island also has weird shape rocks such as the boot-shaped or Donald Duck rock.

The island also has a bay which has a shape similar to a horseshoe. The island has white coral-sand beaches and crystal clear seawater. There are many types of corals and colourful fish under the water. Tourists could also dive in shallow and deep water.

Tourists make a beeline for Similan

Related News

Beautiful Similan, Surin islands finally open to tourists

Phang Nga ready to welcome tourists under extended sandbox scheme

Similans ready to reopen for tourism after being out of bounds for seven months

 

Tourists make a beeline for Similan

Related News

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Chonburi cancels buffalo racing but maintains procession event of the festival

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Beautiful Similan, Surin islands finally open to tourists

Published : Oct 17, 2021

TAT produces new guidelines for tourists heading to Thailand

Published : Oct 16, 2021

Famous Tham Luang caves to be opened to visitors from Oct 15

Published : Oct 12, 2021

Latest News

Krabi starts to welcome back tourists after Covid break

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Most department stores in Bangkok, vicinity fail health criteria

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Nong Khai all set to welcome tourists for Naga Fireball fest

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Schools will start reopening from Nov, but only in safe areas

Published : Oct 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.