Tourists make a beeline for Similan

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation revealed that tourism in the Andaman sea especially Similan Islands and Surin Islands are opening from October 15, 2021, to May 15, 2022.
Tourists are coming back to the Thap Lamu in Phang-nga to travel to the islands. Tourists must be screened by measuring temperature. They must also register on Thaichana application.
Island #8 or Koh Similan is the biggest island of the Similan Islands. The “sail rock” is a symbol of Koh Similan on the north side which is also a sightseeing point. The island also has weird shape rocks such as the boot-shaped or Donald Duck rock.
The island also has a bay which has a shape similar to a horseshoe. The island has white coral-sand beaches and crystal clear seawater. There are many types of corals and colourful fish under the water. Tourists could also dive in shallow and deep water.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
