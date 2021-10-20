Tourists make a beeline for Similan

Tourists are coming back to the Thap Lamu in Phang-nga to travel to the islands. Tourists must be screened by measuring temperature. They must also register on Thaichana application.

Island #8 or Koh Similan is the biggest island of the Similan Islands. The “sail rock” is a symbol of Koh Similan on the north side which is also a sightseeing point. The island also has weird shape rocks such as the boot-shaped or Donald Duck rock.

The island also has a bay which has a shape similar to a horseshoe. The island has white coral-sand beaches and crystal clear seawater. There are many types of corals and colourful fish under the water. Tourists could also dive in shallow and deep water.