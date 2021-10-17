Mon, October 18, 2021

Beautiful Similan, Surin islands finally open to tourists

Phang Nga’s Similan and Surin islands pulled as many as 300 tourists on Saturday when they reopened for the first time this year.

The islands were initially scheduled to open on Friday, but could not due to bad weather and 2-3 metre high waves.

Lertsak Ponklin, who runs the “Wow Andaman” tour company, said the weather was clear and tourists enjoyed travelling around the archipelago after so many months of lockdown.

“This is the start of the high season in the Andaman region, and we invite both local and foreign tourists to come and witness the beauty of the world-famous Similan and Surin islands,” he said.

He added that all tour operators and national parks are strictly observing measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in line with the SHA+ standards.

The Mu Ko Similan and Mu Ko Surin national parks will be open until May 15, 2022.

Published : October 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
