South hotels to woo domestic tourists with premium packages

The campaign follows relaxation of Covid-19 measures in the four tourist provinces under the government’s Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programme.

Surachat Iawsakul, a director of Thai Hotels Association (Southern Chapter), said on Thursday that the campaign aims to provide a premium travel experience from luxurious hotels and restaurants as well as marine activities, such as diving and sailing, at reasonable prices.

“Before the pandemic, luxury hotels sold room packages at around Bt5,000 to Bt10,000 per night. Now the prices have dropped to around Bt2,000 per night, which should attract wider groups of customers who want a premium travel experience,” he said. “Customers can reserve a package this month and choose their visiting period to fit their schedule from late September until the end of the first quarter of 2022.

“We estimated that throughout the campaign more than Bt5 million revenue will be generated from room packages alone,” he added.

Related Stories

50% of Thai hotels could be out of business within one month: survey

Five things Phuket Sandbox tourists were impressed with

Koh Phayam next Thai island set to reopen to foreign travellers