Koh Phayam next Thai island set to reopen to foreign travellers

View
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit proposed adding Phayam to the list of islands under the quarantine-free scheme during a Cabinet meeting, said government spokeswoman Rachada Dhanadirek.
Jurin made the proposal after visiting Ranong, where representatives of the private sector told him that foreign tourists wanted the Phuket sandbox to expand to Koh Phayam.
He added that the island was sparsely populated and could control public health efficiently.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider the proposal.
Related News
Postpone countrys reopening to November 1, Siriraj Hospital prof advises
Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA
Phuket’s Covid situation will be resolved in 2 weeks, vows governor
Phuket sandbox rules for travellers
1. Vaccinated foreign travellers must travel from countries approved by the CCSA and must have been for no less than 21 days before their travel date. They must apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE).
2. The tourist must also test negative for Covid-19 via an RT-PCR test, which will be performed twice during their stay in Phuket.
3. Travellers must stay in an SHA+ hotel or accommodation for the first 14 nights.
Travellers who stay on Phuket for less than 14 nights must leave the island immediately on an international flight to another country.
Travellers must complete 14 nights on Phuket before being allowed to visit other Thai destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai or Krabi. They can also stay seven nights in Phuket and another seven nights on nearby islands.
These islands are: Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani province; Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi province; and Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga province.
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 16, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021
Published : September 17, 2021