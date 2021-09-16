Koh Phayam next Thai island set to reopen to foreign travellers

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit proposed adding Phayam to the list of islands under the quarantine-free scheme during a Cabinet meeting, said government spokeswoman Rachada Dhanadirek.

Jurin made the proposal after visiting Ranong, where representatives of the private sector told him that foreign tourists wanted the Phuket sandbox to expand to Koh Phayam.

He added that the island was sparsely populated and could control public health efficiently.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider the proposal.