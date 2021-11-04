Need for safer, freer region stressed by panelists commemorating 9th International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

The event on Tuesday was an online public discussion, held by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Prachatai, an independent online newspaper based in Bangkok.

The commemoration included a panel discussion by investigative journalists from Thailand and Myanmar. They talked about the risks they face performing their work and also considered a situation report about media safety in Thailand.

A situation report on Thailand indicates that media workers in the country have also been facing increased risk while performing their duties. Following the surge of public protest calling for a political and monarchy reform in 2020 , at least 5 mass media workers and 3 citizen journalists were arrested while reporting at the protest sites, 14 were reportedly shot by rubber bullets, 3 were physically assaulted and 4 injured by explosive devices.

Thailand's International Affairs Department suggested that within the context of Thailand, the Department for Special Investigations should be tasked with such investigations as it allows prosecutors to take part in the investigation process, which is otherwise left to the police, who are far less efficient in tracking down perpetrators.

