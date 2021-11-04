Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Police officers wife shoots 14-year-old daughter dead then jumps to her death

A 42-year-old wife of a police officer tragically shot her 14-year-old daughter in the head before jumping to her death from the fourth storey of police flats in Rayongs Klaeng district on Thursday morning.

Klaeng Police Station officers found the body of Phipapon (last name not provided) on the ground in front of the flats.

Police subsequently called in Phipapon's husband Pol Captain Pradit (last name not provided), a sub-inspector (suppression) at Klaeng Police Station, to take them to his room inside the police flats.

Officers then found the body of Apinhapon (last name not provided), Pradit and Phipapon's daughter, on the bed.

Police, who initially acknowledged that Phipapon shot her daughter dead before jumping from the fourth-floor room, are carrying out an in-depth investigation into the murder-suicide.

Related News

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.