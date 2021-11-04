Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

BMA on vaccination drive to inoculate company staff who havent been jabbed

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has given its approval to vaccinate entrepreneurs and employees of establishments that operate in 50 districts from November 9 at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district.

The decision was made with the country having reopened.

Officials will visit different areas to see if any staff of establishments operating in the areas have not been vaccinated.

Those who have not been inoculated will be given Sinovac as the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second.

The Joint Operations Inspectorate conducted a field visit on November 1 and 2, inspecting 1,493 establishments. Of these, 175 were found to be non-compliant over Covid-19 preventive measures.

Nation Thailnad
