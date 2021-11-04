BMA on vaccination drive to inoculate company staff who havent been jabbed

The decision was made with the country having reopened.
Officials will visit different areas to see if any staff of establishments operating in the areas have not been vaccinated.
Those who have not been inoculated will be given Sinovac as the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second.
The Joint Operations Inspectorate conducted a field visit on November 1 and 2, inspecting 1,493 establishments. Of these, 175 were found to be non-compliant over Covid-19 preventive measures.
Published : November 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
