Cool weather in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

From November 7 to 13, another strong high-pressure system from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing thundershowers and strong winds in the area, followed by a decrease in temperature by 3-7 °C in the Northeast and 3-5 °C in the North, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions.
The strengthening northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will lead to more rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf will be 2-3 meters high and above 3 meters high in thundershowers. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should beware of inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : November 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
