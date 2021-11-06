Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Cool weather in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (November 6) that the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand while the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South. Cool weather in the morning is forecast in upper Thailand with thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the lower South.

From November 7 to 13, another strong high-pressure system from China will extend to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing thundershowers and strong winds in the area, followed by a decrease in temperature by 3-7 °C in the Northeast and 3-5 °C in the North, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions. 

The strengthening northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will lead to more rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the South. Waves in the Gulf will be 2-3 meters high and above 3 meters high in thundershowers. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf’s shore should beware of inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.