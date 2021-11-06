Cool weather in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 34-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department