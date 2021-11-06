Thailand recorded 8,467 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths on Saturday.

Death toll increased by 69, while 8,288 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,960,039 – 1,843,018 of whom have recovered, 97,410 are still in hospitals and 19,611 have died.

Separately, another 290,945 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 537,716 their second shot and 33,187 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 79,517,972.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 249.85 million on Saturday, 226.22 million of whom have recovered, 18.58 million are active cases (75,844 in severe condition) and 5.05 million have died (up by 7,688).