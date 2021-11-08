Ministry enforces Covid Free Setting on Koh Samet

"Tourism entrepreneurs must make sure the three dimensions of their business – the environment, staff and customers – are safe and free of Covid-19," he said.

"Business owners can evaluate their safety levels via the Department of Health website at stopcovid.anamai.moph.go.th.

"Once complete, they can print out the certificates of Thai Stop Covid Plus [TSC+] and Covid Free Setting [CFS] to display at their establishments so customers know they are compliant with Covid Free Setting measures," Satit said.

"Alternately, business owners can request an evaluation by public health officials via QR Code by accessing the above website, or via the Facebook page @COVIDWatchThailand," he said.

"Businesses that complete evaluation this way will receive a Covid Free Setting sticker issued by the Public Health Ministry on top of the above certificates," Satit added.

Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingjaroenchai said that as of November 3, some 64,415 businesses have taken the online evaluation for the TSC+ standard. Of these, 58,156 or 90.28 per cent have passed.

Meanwhile, 6,610 of 6,883 businesses that have taken the CFS evaluation have passed, equal to 99.03 per cent, he added.