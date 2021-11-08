Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Ministry enforces Covid Free Setting on Koh Samet

Public Health Ministry Officials descended on Koh Samet in Rayong province on Sunday to inspect the implementation of Covid Free Setting measures to make the resort island safe for both tourists and locals.

Rayong is among 17 tourist provinces that the government reopened from November 1 to foreign visitors with evidence of full vaccination and a negative PCR test result without the need for quarantine.

"The Covid Free Setting covers four aspects: achieving the target vaccination rate; maintaining self-protection at all time; business owners and activity organisers employing strict disease control measures, and receiving regular antigen tests," said Deputy Public Health Minister Dr Satit Pitutecha.

 

Ministry enforces Covid Free Setting on Koh Samet

"Tourism entrepreneurs must make sure the three dimensions of their business – the environment, staff and customers – are safe and free of Covid-19," he said.

"Business owners can evaluate their safety levels via the Department of Health website at stopcovid.anamai.moph.go.th.

"Once complete, they can print out the certificates of Thai Stop Covid Plus [TSC+] and Covid Free Setting [CFS] to display at their establishments so customers know they are compliant with Covid Free Setting measures," Satit said.

"Alternately, business owners can request an evaluation by public health officials via QR Code by accessing the above website, or via the Facebook page @COVIDWatchThailand," he said.

"Businesses that complete evaluation this way will receive a Covid Free Setting sticker issued by the Public Health Ministry on top of the above certificates," Satit added.

Department of Health director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingjaroenchai said that as of November 3, some 64,415 businesses have taken the online evaluation for the TSC+ standard. Of these, 58,156 or 90.28 per cent have passed.

Meanwhile, 6,610 of 6,883 businesses that have taken the CFS evaluation have passed, equal to 99.03 per cent, he added.

 

Ministry enforces Covid Free Setting on Koh Samet

Related Stories

Thailand’s Nov 1 reopening will not put anyone at risk, promises CCSA

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Most department stores in Bangkok, vicinity fail health criteria

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.