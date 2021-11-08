Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Flooding swamps parts of Rama III Road

The traffic on Rama III Road in Bangkoks Yannawa district was paralysed on Monday due to flooding.

The flood, caused by rising sea levels, swamped the road between the Industrial Ring Junction and Nang Linchi Intersection.

Bang Phongphang Station Superintendent Pol Colonel Itthipol Pongthorn said traffic was paralysed after water overflowed the sandbag barrier at Soi Rama III 52.

He added that the police are cooperating with Yannawa district officials to mitigate the flood impact on motorists.

Flooding swamps parts of Rama III Road

"We would like to ask motorists to avoid using Rama III Road for a while because we are not sure when the situation will be resolved," he said.

Flooding swamps parts of Rama III Road

Related stories:

 

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.