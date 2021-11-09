Northeast region gets cooler by 3-6 °C, thundershowers forecast in the South

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and the easterly wind prevail over the Gulf and the South. Thundershowers are likely in these areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 9-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department