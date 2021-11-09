Thailand recorded 6,904 Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths on Tuesday.

Death toll increased by 61, while 8,024 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,982,495 – 1,865,487 of whom have recovered, 97,244 are still in hospitals and 19,764 have died.

Separately, another 125,899 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 327,818 their second shot and 15,478 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 80,968,807.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 251.07 million on Tuesday, 227.32 million of whom have recovered, 18.68 million are active cases (76,386 in severe condition) and 5.07 million have died (up by 5,489).