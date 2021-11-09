MRTA to go ahead with Phuket ART project to fix traffic congestion

“Phase one of the project will cover the 42 km. distance from Phuket International Airport to Chalong Intersection,” said MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantramas on Monday. “The section will consist of 21 stations, 19 of which at ground level, one elevated, and one underground station.”

“Phase two will start from Tha Nun to Muang Mai stations and cover the distance of 16.5 kilometers. Once completed, the trackless ART tram will help alleviate traffic congestion in Phuket’s downtown.”

Pakapong added that the public hearing session will allow private sector and locals to present their opinions on the project as well as discuss the impact of the construction on Phuket locals and tourists.

The ART project replaced the MRTA’s original plan to build a tram system in Phuket that had been presented in late 2020. MRTA has opted to using ART system instead of tram due to cheaper investment while being able to transport the same amount of passengers. The Phuket tram project was scheduled to be usable within 2026.

