Fri, November 19, 2021

Cabinet earmarks THB1.33 billion for Covid-19 battle, THB500 million allocated for magic pill

The Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to set aside 1.33 billion baht for the Public Health Ministry to use in its battle against Covid-19, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisornkul said.

Of the funds, 500 million baht will be given to the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Services to purchase 2 million tablets of Molnupiravir. The drug will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who are above 60 or suffer from chronic conditions.

