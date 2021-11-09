Cabinet earmarks THB1.33 billion for Covid-19 battle, THB500 million allocated for magic pill

Of the funds, 500 million baht will be given to the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Services to purchase 2 million tablets of Molnupiravir. The drug will be used to treat Covid-19 patients who are above 60 or suffer from chronic conditions.
Published : November 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021