Upper Thailand gets cooler by 1-2 °C, heavy rains forecast in the South

Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea leads to isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the South. Waves are 2-3 meters high in the Gulf and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf should beware of inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats should keep ashore until November 13.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees and highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-12 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 18-21 degrees and highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-14 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 26-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
Published : November 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021