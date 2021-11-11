Thailand recorded 7,496 Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths on Thursday.

Death toll increased by 57, while 7,452 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,996,969 – 1,880,636 of whom have recovered, 96,450 are still in hospitals and 19,883 have died.

Separately, another 223,903 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 516,278 their second shot and 31,288 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 82,532,531.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 252.15 million on Thursday, 228.23 million of whom have recovered, 18.83 million are active cases (77,061 in severe condition) and 5.09 million have died (up by 7,874).