Hospital director reports to consumer protection police over alleged Favipiravir sale

The CPPD, the Health Service Support Department and the Food and Drug Administration held a press conference on the case.
The police had searched the hospital in Bang Kapi on October 28 and summoned the director to report on November 4, but this was postponed to November 10.
The director arrived at the CPPD at 2.10pm to acknowledge the charge and present their version of the case.
The director flatly refused to talk to the press.
The police took two hours to interrogate the director.
Related News
Summonses for Bangkok hospital director over alleged smuggling of Covid-19 pills
PM orders crackdown on Favipiravir smuggling
Don’t take Fah Talai Jone with Favipiravir, warns doctor
CPPD superintendent Pol Colonel Neti Wongkularb said the director denied all charges and testified to an inquiry official, who had interrogated the director. The director was subsequently charged with selling modern medicine without any authorisation and practising pharmacy without approval.
The police will also question other people related to the event to summarise the case for the prosecutor.
Published : November 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021