Fri, November 19, 2021

Hospital director reports to consumer protection police over alleged Favipiravir sale

The director of a private Bangkok hospital who allegedly smuggled Favipiravir pills and sold them online reported to the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) on Wednesday to acknowledge the charge.

The CPPD, the Health Service Support Department and the Food and Drug Administration held a press conference on the case.

The police had searched the hospital in Bang Kapi on October 28 and summoned the director to report on November 4, but this was postponed to November 10.

The director arrived at the CPPD at 2.10pm to acknowledge the charge and present their version of the case.

The director flatly refused to talk to the press.

The police took two hours to interrogate the director.

CPPD superintendent Pol Colonel Neti Wongkularb said the director denied all charges and testified to an inquiry official, who had interrogated the director. The director was subsequently charged with selling modern medicine without any authorisation and practising pharmacy without approval.

The police will also question other people related to the event to summarise the case for the prosecutor.

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

