Thailand recorded 7,305 Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 51, while 7,900 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,004,274 – 1,888,536 of whom have recovered, 95,804 are still in hospitals and 19,934 have died.

Separately, another 230,037 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 523,566 their second shot and 34,487 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 83,320,621.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 252.65 million on Friday, 228.58 million of whom have recovered, 18.97 million are active cases (77,016 in severe condition) and 5.1 million have died (up by 6,575).