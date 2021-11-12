Police crack down on online loan scammers

“In a separate case, the CCIB police on Thursday arrested Treenate Saewee, a resident of Suphan Buri for allegedly scamming victims via Line application,” said Kornchai. “The other suspect of the same gang, Thanathon Muangsaimoon, is still on the run.”

The latter case made a headline earlier this month as a 10-year-old girl in Phichit complained through the media that she transferred 900 baht to the suspects who she met via Line application and promised to give her a scholarship of 6,000 baht, but she needed to pay a small fee first. CCIB’s investigation revealed that Treenate and Thanathon have used this Line account for over a month and have allegedly scammed over 500 victims of around 400,000 baht.

“Please do not believe these online scammers who promise to grant you a loan or free money in exchange for a small fee,” said the CCIB chief. “Furthermore, avoid downloading untrusted applications as scammers can use these apps to siphon your personal information from the mobile phones.”

