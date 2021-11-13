Thailand will go well beyond its target of 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by end-2021

The CCSA reported that as of Friday, 84.4 million Covid-19 jabs had been administered in Thailand since the vaccine rollout began on February 28. So far, 45.2 million people or 67.3 per cent of Thailand’s 69.8 million population have received their first jab, while 36.5 million or 54.4 per cent have received their second jab. Meanwhile, 3.8 per cent of the population or 2.7 million people have received a booster shot.

Of the total doses, 2.2 million have been administered to foreigners living in Thailand, with 26.5 per cent of expats in the country having been fully vaccinated.

Since the vaccine drive for children aged 12-17 kicked off on October 4, a total of 4.3 million doses have been administered. Of these, 2.8 million doses are first jabs and 1.5 million doses second jabs.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the CCSA to set up a system allowing people who do not have Thai nationality or no ID card to get their Covid-19 jabs on a voluntary basis,” he said. “The system will generate an ID code for each vaccine recipient so the Public Health Ministry can issue a vaccine certificate and track symptoms and/or side effects.

“People in these groups include fishing boat crew members in 21 seaside provinces, migrants working for businesses or those living with their employers [both registered and unregistered] as well as refugees fleeing danger in their countries,” Thanakorn added.