Cool weather in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

"People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf beware of inshore surge," the department said.

The rather strong wind forces the waves about 2 metres high in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea more than 3 metres high in thundershowers, and 1-2 metres high in the lower Andaman Sea.

"All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore," the department said.

The weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, but it remains cool in the North and the Northeast, the department added.