Cool weather in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

Isolated heavy rains are likely over Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi.
"People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf beware of inshore surge," the department said.
The rather strong wind forces the waves about 2 metres high in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea more than 3 metres high in thundershowers, and 1-2 metres high in the lower Andaman Sea.
"All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore," the department said.
The weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand, but it remains cool in the North and the Northeast, the department added.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Morning cool. Isolated light rain in the upper part; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Morning cool. Isolated light rain in the lower part; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-30 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 12-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-32 °C.
East: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-33 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32 °C.
Phang Nga northward: Waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
Phuket southward: Waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cloudy with isolated light rain; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-32 °C.
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021