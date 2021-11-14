Fri, November 19, 2021

Thailand recorded 7,079 Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday (November 14) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,079 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 171 of whom have been found in prisons.

Death toll increased by 47, while 6,917 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,018,410 – 1,902,846 of whom have recovered, 95,528 are still in hospitals and 20,036 have died.

Separately, another 135,251 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 222,237 their second shot and 15,678 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 84,467,731.


According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 253.67 million on Sunday, 229.37 million of whom have recovered, 19.19 million are active cases (77,574 in severe condition) and 5.11 million have died (up by 5,997).


Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 47.89 million, followed by India with 34.42 million, Brazil with 21.95 million, the UK with 9.52 million and Russia with 9.03 million.

